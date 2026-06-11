Pop Art Show
Pop Art Show
Step into a bold, playful, and vibrant collection of contemporary works during the Pop Art Show at Mount Sequoyah. Featuring painting, photography, sculpture, mixed media works from regional artists, this exhibition explores color, culture, identity, nostalgia, and imagination through a modern pop art lens.
The exhibition features work from:
Alix Roosen
Carson Ford
Chase Reid
Serina Faist
Tom Richards
Wilson Whitlock
Join us for the Opening Reception on July 10 from 6pm–8pm in Sequoyah Hall. Light snacks and refreshments will be provided.
Part of the Mount Sequoyah Art Walk experience. Donations accepted.
Mount Sequoyah Center
06:59 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Mount Sequoyah Center
4794434531
daphne@mountsequoyah.org
Mount Sequoyah Center
150 N Skyline DrFayetteville, Arkansas 72701
4794434531
daphne@mountsequoyah.org