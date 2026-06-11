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Pop Art Show

Pop Art Show

Step into a bold, playful, and vibrant collection of contemporary works during the Pop Art Show at Mount Sequoyah. Featuring painting, photography, sculpture, mixed media works from regional artists, this exhibition explores color, culture, identity, nostalgia, and imagination through a modern pop art lens.

The exhibition features work from:

Alix Roosen
Carson Ford
Chase Reid
Serina Faist
Tom Richards
Wilson Whitlock

Join us for the Opening Reception on July 10 from 6pm–8pm in Sequoyah Hall. Light snacks and refreshments will be provided.
Part of the Mount Sequoyah Art Walk experience. Donations accepted.

Mount Sequoyah Center
06:59 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Mount Sequoyah Center
4794434531
daphne@mountsequoyah.org
https://mountsequoyah.org/
Mount Sequoyah Center
150 N Skyline Dr
Fayetteville, Arkansas 72701
4794434531
daphne@mountsequoyah.org
https://mountsequoyah.org/campus-map/