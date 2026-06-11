Step into a bold, playful, and vibrant collection of contemporary works during the Pop Art Show at Mount Sequoyah. Featuring painting, photography, sculpture, mixed media works from regional artists, this exhibition explores color, culture, identity, nostalgia, and imagination through a modern pop art lens.

The exhibition features work from:

Alix Roosen

Carson Ford

Chase Reid

Serina Faist

Tom Richards

Wilson Whitlock

Join us for the Opening Reception on July 10 from 6pm–8pm in Sequoyah Hall. Light snacks and refreshments will be provided.

Part of the Mount Sequoyah Art Walk experience. Donations accepted.