Pop-up Mini Market
Pop-up Mini Market
Pop-Up Markets are Best Friends' way of showcasing small businesses and makers in NWA by providing space at the Best Friends Pet Resource Centers where they can offer their merchandise for sale on select Sundays.
Come out and do some shopping, enjoy a delicious beverage or vegan treat from Third Space Coffee, and meet some adorable adoptable pets!
** If you are interested in being one of our pop-up vendors, please reach out to us at eventsnwa@bestfriends.org.
Best Friends Pet Resource Center
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 23 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Best Friends Animal Society
Best Friends Pet Resource Center
1312 Melissa DriveBentonville, Arkansas
479-310-8569
eventsnwa@bestfriends.org