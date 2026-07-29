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Pop-up Mini Market

Pop-up Mini Market

Pop-Up Markets are Best Friends' way of showcasing small businesses and makers in NWA by providing space at the Best Friends Pet Resource Centers where they can offer their merchandise for sale on select Sundays.

Come out and do some shopping, enjoy a delicious beverage or vegan treat from Third Space Coffee, and meet some adorable adoptable pets!

** If you are interested in being one of our pop-up vendors, please reach out to us at eventsnwa@bestfriends.org.

Best Friends Pet Resource Center
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 23 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Best Friends Animal Society
Best Friends Pet Resource Center
1312 Melissa Drive
Bentonville, Arkansas
479-310-8569
eventsnwa@bestfriends.org
https://bestfriends.org/northwest-arkansas