Pop-Up Pilates Class with BASH

Join us for a Pop-Up Mat Pilates class on Monday, July 13 at 8:00 AM!

This 50-minute class is perfect for all fitness levels and is a great way to start your morning with movement, strength, and mindfulness. This event will be limited to 42 participants, 10 spots for Stonebreaker members and 32 spots open to the public via the BASH app. Please bring water, a sweat towel, grippy socks, and arrive 10 minutes early to get settled before class begins.