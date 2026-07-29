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Print Fair & Share

Print Fair & Share

Celebrate all things prints at the Momentary with a fair of vendors featuring our talented local print artists. Explore original art prints, paper goods, and print-inspired gifts, plus an Inciardi trading area, inclusive Inciardi merchandise, and more surprises!

Free, no tickets required.

The Momentary
12:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

the Momentary
4794185700
media@crystalbridges.org
https://themomentary.org/calendar/the-roots/
The Momentary
507 SE E.
Bentonville , Arkansas 72701
479-367-7500
info@womenofoznwa.com
https://wozsunsetsummit.com/