Printmaking: Screen Printing

Learn the basics of screen printing in this six-week class while creating bold, high‑energy designs inspired by the streetwear and Pop Shop spirit of Keith Haring. This course begins with a visit to the special exhibition Keith Haring in 3D to explore how Haring used graphic lines, repeating icons, and accessible imagery to bring art into everyday life.

In the studio, beginners will follow clear, step‑by‑step instruction on how to develop a simple design, prepare screens, and print crisp images. More experienced screen printers are encouraged to experiment with layered graphics, alternate colorways, and personal motifs. Everyone will create original designs to print onto T‑shirts and posters, learning essential skills like stencil creation, screen setup, ink application, and multi‑pass printing. By the end of the course, students will leave with custom wearable art, printed posters, and the confidence to continue screen printing independently.

Tickets are $225 ($187.50/members and adults 25 and under). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.

All materials are provided. Class runs August 8 - September 12.