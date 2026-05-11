Reading Beyond Words: Seeing to Understand through Visual Language

Imagine stepping into a classroom where students are captivated not only by words but also by works of art. A place where critical thinking, connection, and creativity thrive as students “read” art just as they read books. Visual literacy unlocks this world, transforming how we teach and learn in K-12 classrooms.

Set against the backdrop of America’s Art Museum, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas, along with national arts integration experts from Focus 5, Inc, this professional learning experience is grounded in neuroscience and Crystal Bridges’ innovative learning framework, which unites art, architecture, nature, and wellness to empower educators to transform instruction and deepen how students learn, connect, and engage.

Participants select a focused learning track, aligned to K-12 standards, to deepen their practice and explore visual literacy through one of the following lenses:

Literacy (ELA, Reading Specialists, Literacy Coaches, World Language teachers)

Social Studies (History/Civics/Social Studies teachers)

STEM (Science/Math/Technology teachers)

Studio Art (Visual Art Teachers)

Wellness (Neuroscience & Mindfulness) (Any subject, school counselors)

Join educators from across the country and be among the first to experience Crystal Bridges’ newly expanded museum, featuring additional galleries and dedicated education learning spaces.

Registration is limited—reserve your place today.

Tickets

Conference tickets are $250 ($200 for members), reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.

Includes breakfast and lunch for all days of the conference and teaching resources for your classroom.

Reserve your room at the 21c Museum Hotel for special rates and exclusive availability.

Conference Highlights

Day 1 | 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Foundations of Visual Literacy

Explore what art is, practice observing in the galleries, and learn strategies for helping students “read” and interpret art.

Day 2 | 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Deepening Conversations & Curriculum Connections

Develop tools to facilitate meaningful discussions about art and collaborate with peers to create lesson ideas tied to gallery experiences.

Day 3 | 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Art in Action & Classroom Integration

Participate in hands-on art-making sessions, independent work time, and practical discussions on using museum resources and original art in your teaching.

About Focus 5, Inc.

Focus 5, Inc. provides high-quality, professional learning opportunities and program consulting focused on aligning arts integration, best instructional practices, and current thinking in the field of arts and education. We collaborate and consult with teachers, teaching artists, schools, school districts, arts organizations, arts commissions, arts councils, and museums around the USA and internationally. We are in classrooms on a daily basis to keep our work refined, relevant, and effective in the ever-growing and evolving field of arts integration and education.

We seek to be a national leader in the field of arts integration and educational consulting with a team of personable experts dedicated to high-quality education for all young people.

Our consulting staff includes National Board Certified teachers, professional artists, teaching artists, arts integration specialists, a technology specialist, and a reading specialist.