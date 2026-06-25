Regional Artist Showcase: Cheryl Kellar
Regional Artist Showcase: Cheryl Kellar
About Event
Visit us at the Museum Store for a regional showcase with Cheryl Kellar.
This ongoing artist program invites local artists into the museum one weekend each month to engage visitors through live demonstrations, talks, and hands-on workshops hosted in the museum store.
Free, no tickets required. Drop-in anytime from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Crystal Bridges
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Crystal Bridges
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
Artist Group Info
Cheryl Kellar
Crystal Bridges
600 Museum WayBentonville, Arkansas 72712
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org