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Regional Artist Showcase: Cheryl Kellar

Regional Artist Showcase: Cheryl Kellar

About Event
Visit us at the Museum Store for a regional showcase with Cheryl Kellar.

This ongoing artist program invites local artists into the museum one weekend each month to engage visitors through live demonstrations, talks, and hands-on workshops hosted in the museum store.

Free, no tickets required. Drop-in anytime from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Crystal Bridges
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Crystal Bridges
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/studio-demo-creating-characters-with-goop-world/

Artist Group Info

Cheryl Kellar
Crystal Bridges
600 Museum Way
Bentonville, Arkansas 72712
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/family-day-pre-clipse-party/