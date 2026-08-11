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Regional Artist Showcase | Joyce Haynes

Regional Artist Showcase | Joyce Haynes

Come join Joyce Haynes as she speaks about her process and works on her most current sculpture.

This ongoing artist program invites local artists into the museum one weekend each month to engage visitors through live demonstrations, talks, and hands-on workshops hosted in the museum store.

Free, no tickets required. Drop-in anytime from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Crystal Bridges
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Crystal Bridges
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/studio-demo-creating-characters-with-goop-world/

Artist Group Info

Joyce Haynes
Crystal Bridges
600 Museum Way
Bentonville, Arkansas 72712
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/family-day-pre-clipse-party/