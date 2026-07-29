Regional Artist Showcase: Pen Brady

Visit us at the Museum Store for a regional artist showcase with Pen Brady as she paints and talks about her artwork.

Pen Brady began developing her unique style of painting around 1997, inspired by her love of nature and its creations. Her use of precise shapes, lines, and colors captures the spirit and beauty of her subjects, presenting them in a minimally realistic form. Pen’s signature technique, which combines acrylic paint and India ink, allows her to achieve a smooth, almost brushless appearance in her works, highlighting her visual interpretation of the natural world.

Over the past 25 years, Pen’s paintings have evolved into a distinctive style characterized by a focus on precision lines and a limited color palette. Her work explores the essence of her subjects by emphasizing their most characteristic elements and eliminating non-essential features. As a result, Pen introduces her creatures—both great and small—to viewers, encouraging them to observe the world around them and feel a deeper connection with it.

This event is free, no tickets required.