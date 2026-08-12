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Regional Artist Showcase: Shabana Kauser

Regional Artist Showcase: Shabana Kauser

This ongoing artist program invites local artists into the museum one weekend each month to engage visitors through live demonstrations, talks, and hands-on workshops hosted in the museum store.

This month we're welcoming Shabana Kauser, a Northwest Arkansas portrait painter. Come watch her work on her current painting and chat about her art.

This event is free, no tickets required.

Crystal Bridges
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Crystal Bridges
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/studio-demo-creating-characters-with-goop-world/
Crystal Bridges
600 Museum Way
Bentonville, Arkansas 72712
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/family-day-pre-clipse-party/