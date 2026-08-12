Regional Artist Showcase: Shabana Kauser
Regional Artist Showcase: Shabana Kauser
This ongoing artist program invites local artists into the museum one weekend each month to engage visitors through live demonstrations, talks, and hands-on workshops hosted in the museum store.
This month we're welcoming Shabana Kauser, a Northwest Arkansas portrait painter. Come watch her work on her current painting and chat about her art.
This event is free, no tickets required.
Crystal Bridges
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Crystal Bridges
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
Crystal Bridges
600 Museum WayBentonville, Arkansas 72712
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org