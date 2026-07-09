Step into 190 years of Arkansas constitutional history with “Regnat Populus: Digitizing 190 Years of Arkansas Constitutional History” on display July 14th in the Special Collections gallery in Mullins Library at the University of Arkansas.

Enjoy refreshments and talk with the student curators and Exhibits and Engagement Archivist, Sara Barclay.

Explore how Arkansas shaped its Constitution through statehood, the Civil War, Reconstruction, and beyond. See rare materials, try an interactive activity from the 1874 Constitutional Convention, and discover how the Quill Project is bringing this history to life through new digital tools.

