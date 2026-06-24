Savory Cocktail Workshop with Hardwater

Looking for the perfect excuse for a girls' night out—or hoping to discover your new signature drink? Join us for our Savory Cocktail Workshop, where you’ll sip, shake, and savor alongside the talented team at Hardwater. This experience invites you behind the bar to craft bold, thoughtfully curated cocktails paired with complementary bites, elevating your night out with every pour.

Tickets are $65 ($55/members), reserve your spot online or with Box Office at (479) 657-2335 today.