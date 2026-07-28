Simplify! Downsizing and Decluttering Your Home
Simplify! Downsizing and Decluttering Your Home
Clutter in your home doesn’t just take up space—it can also weigh heavily on your mind. Studies show that physical clutter often leads to mental clutter, which can contribute to stress, anxiety, and even health challenges. If you’re ready to create a more organized and peaceful living environment, this seminar is for you.
First United Methodist Church
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Thu, 13 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Senior Smart Talk
479-717-7710 ext 3
holly@lighthousegroupnwa.com