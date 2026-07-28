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Simplify! Downsizing and Decluttering Your Home

Simplify! Downsizing and Decluttering Your Home

Clutter in your home doesn’t just take up space—it can also weigh heavily on your mind. Studies show that physical clutter often leads to mental clutter, which can contribute to stress, anxiety, and even health challenges. If you’re ready to create a more organized and peaceful living environment, this seminar is for you.

First United Methodist Church
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Thu, 13 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Senior Smart Talk
479-717-7710 ext 3
holly@lighthousegroupnwa.com
lighthousegroupnwa.com/senior-seminars-events-arkansas/
First United Methodist Church
20 Boyce Dr
Bella Vista, Arkansas 72715
4798551158
fumcbellavista.com