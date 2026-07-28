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SLS Dash 5K & Fun Run for Neurodiversity

SLS Dash 5K & Fun Run for Neurodiversity

The SLS Dash is an inclusive race where neurodivergent and neurotypical runners of all abilities are invited to compete and have fun together. Whether you're a seasoned runner, casual walker, adaptive mobility/wheelchair participant, or volunteer, the SLS Dash is an opportunity to celebrate movement, neurodiversity, and inclusion.

Superhero-themed: participants & volunteers alike are invited to "Dash Like a Hero" by donning their favorite superhero's costume (or any family-friendly repurposed Halloween costume).

Details:
Saturday, November 7th, 2026, 9:00 AM start time
Kessler Mountain Regional Park, 2600 WC 200, Fayetteville, AR 72701
Day-of registration opens at 7:00 AM
Registration:
$35 for 5K
$25 for Fun Run
Both routes are wheelchair accessible, with a separate adaptive mobility start time for the 5K

Other features include:
Vendor Village & Family Fun Zone booths & activities
Live DJ
Coffee and snacks provided by Pathway Cafe, a culinary training academy for individuals with disabilities
Crystal Bridge's Mobile Art Lab experience
Food trucks

Proceeds from the event support SLS Community, a Fayetteville-based non-profit that provides residential and supported employment services for neurodivergent adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. This race winds through the future home of SLS Community, nestled below the rolling hills stretching from Mount Kessler at “Mile Zero” of the Razorback Greenway.

Kessler Mountain Regional Park
$25-35
09:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

SLS Community
4792518606
amccombsiv@slscommunity.org
https://slscommunity.org/

Artist Group Info

wborkowski@phigenics.com
Kessler Mountain Regional Park
2600 Judge Cummings Road
Fayetteville, Arkansas 72701
4794443471
parks@fayetteville-ar.gov
www.fayetteville-ar.gov/frozentoes