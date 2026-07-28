SLS Dash 5K & Fun Run for Neurodiversity

The SLS Dash is an inclusive race where neurodivergent and neurotypical runners of all abilities are invited to compete and have fun together. Whether you're a seasoned runner, casual walker, adaptive mobility/wheelchair participant, or volunteer, the SLS Dash is an opportunity to celebrate movement, neurodiversity, and inclusion.

Superhero-themed: participants & volunteers alike are invited to "Dash Like a Hero" by donning their favorite superhero's costume (or any family-friendly repurposed Halloween costume).

Details:

Saturday, November 7th, 2026, 9:00 AM start time

Kessler Mountain Regional Park, 2600 WC 200, Fayetteville, AR 72701

Day-of registration opens at 7:00 AM

Registration:

$35 for 5K

$25 for Fun Run

Both routes are wheelchair accessible, with a separate adaptive mobility start time for the 5K

Other features include:

Vendor Village & Family Fun Zone booths & activities

Live DJ

Coffee and snacks provided by Pathway Cafe, a culinary training academy for individuals with disabilities

Crystal Bridge's Mobile Art Lab experience

Food trucks

Proceeds from the event support SLS Community, a Fayetteville-based non-profit that provides residential and supported employment services for neurodivergent adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. This race winds through the future home of SLS Community, nestled below the rolling hills stretching from Mount Kessler at “Mile Zero” of the Razorback Greenway.