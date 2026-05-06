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Sopes & Salsa

Sopes & Salsa

Join us on a culinary journey into Northern Mexico with Chef Felicia De La Garza where we will make and take delicious Sopes and Savory Salsas. Sopes are a traditional Central and Northern Mexican dish consisting of a masa base served with savory toppings. $30 fee includes instruction, tasting, and sopes to take home.

Ozark Folkways @ Muxen Building
30
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
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Event Supported By

Ozark Folkways
https://www.ozarkfolkways.org/

Artist Group Info

info@ozarkfolkways.org
Ozark Folkways
Ozark Folkways @ Muxen Building
22733 N Highway 71
Winslow, Arkansas 72959
4796343791
info@ozarkfolkways.org
https://www.ozarkfolkways.org