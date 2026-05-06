Sopes & Salsa
Sopes & Salsa
Join us on a culinary journey into Northern Mexico with Chef Felicia De La Garza where we will make and take delicious Sopes and Savory Salsas. Sopes are a traditional Central and Northern Mexican dish consisting of a masa base served with savory toppings. $30 fee includes instruction, tasting, and sopes to take home.
Ozark Folkways @ Muxen Building
30
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Event Supported By
Ozark Folkways
Artist Group Info
info@ozarkfolkways.org
Ozark Folkways @ Muxen Building
22733 N Highway 71Winslow, Arkansas 72959
4796343791
info@ozarkfolkways.org