Sound Bath Experience | Radiant Stillness with Cocoon

About Event

At the height of summer, when light is abundant and life feels fully expressed, Radiant Stillness invites participants to pause within the brightness and reconnect with a calm, steady center. Set within the natural beauty of Crystal Bridges, where art, architecture, and landscape meet, this midsummer sound bath offers space to integrate vitality with ease, allowing joy, clarity, and inner confidence to gently harmonize.

Tickets are $20 ($16/members). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.

What to Expect

Join Tammy Mores of Cocoon - sound healer, Reiki master, and feng shui guide, for this immersive sound bath experience. The session features crystal alchemy singing bowls, gong, chimes, and grounding tonal layers designed to calm the nervous system, ease mental tension, and support gentle inner recalibration. The experience is held lying down or comfortably seated in stillness, with no physical movement or prior experience required.

What to Bring

Props are not provided, so we suggest bringing the following for your comfort: a yoga mat or towel to lie on, a blanket, a pillow, and an optional eye cover. Warm, layered clothing is recommended, as the body can naturally cool during deep relaxation.