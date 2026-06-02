Sound Bath Experience | The Inner Spark with Cocoon
Sound Bath Experience | The Inner Spark with Cocoon
A sound bath for ignition, expression & embodied vitality.
As summer reaches its peak and the air hums with anticipation, The Inner Spark invites you to connect with the quiet fire within—the one that fuels creativity, courage, and authentic expression. Set within the expansive beauty of Crystal Bridges, where water, architecture, and nature reflect the season’s energy, this experience offers a moment to stoke what is ready to come alive.
Through layered sound and guided inner awareness, you’ll be supported in awakening inspiration, releasing hesitation, and allowing your energy to move with clarity and intention.
Tickets are $20 ($16/members). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.
Crystal Bridges
$20 ($16/members)
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 2 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Crystal Bridges
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
Artist Group Info
Tammy Mores
Crystal Bridges
600 Museum WayBentonville, Arkansas 72712
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org