Sound Bath Experience | The Inner Spark with Cocoon

A sound bath for ignition, expression & embodied vitality.

As summer reaches its peak and the air hums with anticipation, The Inner Spark invites you to connect with the quiet fire within—the one that fuels creativity, courage, and authentic expression. Set within the expansive beauty of Crystal Bridges, where water, architecture, and nature reflect the season’s energy, this experience offers a moment to stoke what is ready to come alive.

Through layered sound and guided inner awareness, you’ll be supported in awakening inspiration, releasing hesitation, and allowing your energy to move with clarity and intention.

Tickets are $20 ($16/members). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.