Spice Up Your Old Time Fiddling

Want to make your old time fiddling sound more 'fiddley' but not sure where to start? Learn some easy, accessible tricks to spice up your playing! In this class we'll cover simple bowing techniques--the 'rock' and 'pulse'--that help add nuance, drive and confidence to your fiddling. Then we’ll learn a fun, straightforward dance tune and practice applying our new skills to bring the tune to life.

Skill level: Great if students are comfortable with cross tuning.

Jenny Monfore runs Old Time Flowers, a small cut flower farm in Montpelier, Vermont. She grows sustainable fresh and dried blooms throughout the seasons. She is also an old time musician and plays fiddle in several different stringbands including the Spring Chickens, Thunder Dog, and Wild Ponies of the West. In her free time Jenny enjoys traveling, going to old time festivals, taking saunas and visiting libraries. Learn more about Jenny and her flower-music-travel adventures at https://www.oldtimeflowers.com/