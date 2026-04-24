Square Dance Skills & Calling

In this class series on square dancing and square dance calling, attendees will get comfortable dancing at our many local community square dances and have an opportunity to learn to call square dances. These classes are for BOTH prospective CALLERS and DANCERS. The format is learn-by-doing. Everyone who wants to call will call. But these are also square dance skills classes. We hope you will also come just to dance and improve your dance skills and confidence on the dance floor!

As a square dance caller you are the person who makes it happen! A good caller lets the joy that the music brings to the heart come out through the calling to enable the dancers and would-be dancers to feel the joy of dance.

In the first half of class, we will focus on student calling. In the second half of class, Steve will teach more complex and challenging dances and invite class feedback on how to improve the teaching. Each class will start with team calling with callers in teams of 2 or 3. This reduces performance anxiety, and the team work results in faster learning. From that start, those who like will transition to solo calling.

Classes will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 on May 7, 14, 21, 28 and June 4 for a total of 5 classes at the Fayetteville Folk School, 207 W. Center Street. Please register in advance.