Studio Leilani : Student Exhibit

Studio Leilani

Art Mentorship

Student Exhibition 2026

You are invited to attend a student art show at Fenix Arts!!!

(150 N Skyline Drive, Mount Sequoyah, Millar Building, Fayetteville, AR)

Student Reception is on Saturday, May 9th from 1-4pm.

Student stationary sets will be available for purchase at the reception only.

The exhibit is up from May 7th- May 10th

Visual artist, Leilani law has been mentoring youth in Fine Art in our community for 25 years.

This exhibition is a culmination of student projects during weekly, 9 mth. studio sessions.

The exhibition includes works from twenty five students in a variety of mediums.

As mentor, Leilani inspires youth to live/make from the inside-out and develop skills in critical thinking,

imagination, perception, memory, will power and authenticity as it relates to the Studio thinking and making process.