Studio Social: Clay Date!

About Event

Bring bold lines, lively patterns, and 80’s style energy to you as you create one-of-a-kind terracotta pots in this relaxed Studio Social inspired by the sculptural works in the special exhibition Keith Haring in 3D. Guests will work at their own pace as Queer Craft Corner and Crystal Bridges teaching artists guide simple techniques for decorating flower pots in the spirit of Haring’s playful, graphic designs.

Participants will also have the chance to experience the pottery wheel, to see firsthand how clay pots and vessels are made. To round out the night, create a scratch‑art design inspired by Haring’s iconic outlines to put into a frame for your growing gallery wall at home. With a welcoming, come‑and‑go atmosphere and a cash bar, Studio Socials are meant to encourage creativity, conversation, while creating something meaningful to take home.

Tickets are pay what you can (suggested donation $20). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today. Social hour is 5 – 6 p.m.; workshop is 6 – 8 p.m.

Ticket Price & Booking Info

Suggested donation $20