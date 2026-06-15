Studio Social: Glow For It! Art That Shines

About Event

Light up the night with a Studio Social inspired by Keith Haring’s bold lines, club‑kid energy, and electrifying embrace of life. Work at your own pace as Queer Craft Corner and Crystal Bridges teaching artists guide you through two vibrant, club‑style projects.

Choose to move between projects as you create a neon‑style artwork by threading EL string lights through a black canvas to create glowing lines, silhouettes, or Haring‑inspired shapes. Then explore another take on club-style as you make an oil pastel blacklight poster to put into a frame and add to your growing gallery wall.

With a welcoming, come‑and‑go atmosphere and a cash bar, Studio Socials are meant to encourage creativity, conversation, while creating something meaningful to take home.

Tickets are free, suggested donation $20. Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.

Ticket Price & Booking Info

Free (suggested donation $20)