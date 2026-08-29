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Summer Camp Adventure

Summer Camp Adventure

Celebrate the Last Days of Summer at Summer Camp Adventure! 🐾

Join us at the Best Friends Pet Resource Center in Bentonville for one final summer adventure! Bring the family and enjoy camp-inspired crafts, snacks, giveaways, and hands-on activities as we celebrate the season before heading back to school.

Explore our Pet Resource Center during this special open house event and learn about resources, programs, and services available to help pets and the people who love them. You'll also have the chance to meet adoptable pets and discover ways to get involved in our lifesaving mission.

Best Friends Pet Resource Center
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Best Friends Animal Society
Best Friends Pet Resource Center
1312 Melissa Drive
Bentonville, Arkansas
479-310-8569
eventsnwa@bestfriends.org
https://bestfriends.org/northwest-arkansas