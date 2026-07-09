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Summer on the Porch

Summer on the Porch

A summer evening is even better with good music and good company.

Join us on the screened porch for live music, light bites, and a relaxed evening with friends and neighbors. It's the perfect excuse to unwind, catch up, and enjoy one of the best spots on the property. This event is open to the community.

The Stonebreaker Hotel
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

The Stonebreaker Hotel
info@stonebreakerhotel.com
The Stonebreaker Hotel
163 North Cabin Ridge Road
Fayetteville , Arkansas 72701
andrea@amgrouppr.com
https://www.facebook.com/events/757495760441008/?rdid=N6ZidethaOMByGpr&amp;share_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fshare%2F1CZWWBiH3P%2F#