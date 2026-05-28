Summer Studio Stroll at ESSA

Curious what happens behind the studio doors at ESSA? Join us for a relaxed afternoon exploring working studios, meeting artists, and experiencing the creative energy that fills campus during the summer season.

Guests will enjoy instructor demonstrations and view student work from summer workshops, including Intro to Plasma Cutting with Robert Babcock, Intro to Stained Glass with Dennis Heter, and Turning Fine Platters with Ray Taylor while exploring ESSA’s scenic Ozark campus.

The stroll will also feature a special sneak peek at works in progress from ESSA’s 2026 Summer Ceramics Artists in Residence, including demonstrations and a brief artist Q&A.

Free, family-friendly, and open to the public.

RSVP on the Facebook Event page here: https://www.facebook.com/share/1HsrFGNSr9/

Learn more: https://essa-art.org/events/studio-strolls/

