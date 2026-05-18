Tai Chi on the Green w/ Ozark Integrative Medicine

Greet the day with intention on the Momentary Green with a guided Tai Chi experience led by Ozark Integrative Medicine. Set outdoors on the lawn as the sun rises, this morning practice invites you to move, breathe, and awaken your body in harmony with nature.

Often described as “meditation in motion,” Tai Chi is a centuries-old Chinese martial art that blends slow, intentional movement with breath and focused awareness. This gentle, accessible practice is known to improve balance, reduce stress, and support overall well-being, making it suitable for participants of all ages and fitness levels.

This one-hour session is thoughtfully structured to support beginners and returning practitioners alike. The first 30 minutes focus on Tai Chi warm-ups and foundational movements, followed by 30 minutes of demonstration and guided practice introducing beginner forms and techniques. Participants are invited to move at their own pace in a calm, supportive environment.



Tickets are $20 ($16/members), reserve your spot online or with Box Office at (479) 657-2335 today.

Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing and shoes that allow for ease of movement.