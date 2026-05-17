Through Your Neighbor's Gate Garden Tour

Saturday, June 6, 2026

10:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Join us for the 2026 Through Your Neighbor's Gate Garden Tour. Explore six unique gardens throughout the River Valley including the award-winning The Learning Fields at Chaffee Crossing. Enjoy a relaxed self-guided tour filled with colorful plants, creative spaces, and ideas you can take home and try in your own garden.

Tickets are $20.00 for adults, children 12 and under are free. Visit thelearningfields.org for more information and to purchase tickets. Proceeds support the gardens and educational programs at the Learning Fields at Chaffee Crossing.

