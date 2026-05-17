Through Your Neighbor's Gate Garden Tour
Through Your Neighbor's Gate Garden Tour
Through Your Neighbor's Gate Garden Tour
Saturday, June 6, 2026
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Join us for the 2026 Through Your Neighbor's Gate Garden Tour. Explore six unique gardens throughout the River Valley including the award-winning The Learning Fields at Chaffee Crossing. Enjoy a relaxed self-guided tour filled with colorful plants, creative spaces, and ideas you can take home and try in your own garden.
Tickets are $20.00 for adults, children 12 and under are free. Visit thelearningfields.org for more information and to purchase tickets. Proceeds support the gardens and educational programs at the Learning Fields at Chaffee Crossing.
The Learning Fields at Chaffee Crossing Garden Tour
20 adults, children 12 and under are free
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
The Learning Fields at Chaffee Crossing
479-462-1713
learningofthefields@gmail.com
The Learning Fields at Chaffee Crossing Garden Tour
7300 Gardener AvenueFort Smith, Arkansas 72916
(479) 462-8400
learningofthefields@gmail.com