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Transportation Fair

Transportation Fair

Frontier MPO is hosting a Transportation Fair to hear directly from Fort Smith area residents. Share
what challenges you face today and what you want to see next for transit and mobility. Meet
local partners, such as Fort Smith Transit, Area Agency on Aging, First Presbyterian Church, Arkansas Colleges of Health Education, the Fort Smith Police Department, and others to learn about resources, and ask questions.

First Presbyterian Church of Fort Smith
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Frontier MPO
4797852651
mpo@wapdd.org
Frontier MPO/ Western Arkansas Planning &amp; Development District
First Presbyterian Church of Fort Smith
116 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, Arkansas 72901
4794317710
r.f.boulden@gmail.com
1pres.org