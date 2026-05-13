Veteran Gallery Tour | America 250: Common Threads
Veteran Gallery Tour | America 250: Common Threads
Throughout the run of America 250: Common Threads, local veterans are invited to lead special gallery tours that center on artworks meaningful to their lives. On June 27th, we invite you to join veteran and Crystal Bridges gallery guide Angela Durbon for a talk and guided experience through the exhibition, sharing personal reflections shaped by his service.
This tour is free with exhibition admission.
Get exhibition tickets
Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art
Free with exhibition ticket
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art
4794185700
media@crystalbridges.org
Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art
600 Museum WayBentonville, Arkansas 72712
479.418.5700