Veterans Benefits Info Night

Veterans and their families are invited to a free informational night on Wednesday, August 6th from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Fayetteville Public Library - Walker Community Room. The VA accredited attorney, Fritzie Vammen will cover VA disability benefits, how to file a claim, appeals options, and Total Disability based on Individual Unemployability — including how veterans rated below 100% may still qualify for full compensation. No appointment needed. Just show up. Look at the Fayetteville Public Library calendar at faylib.com/events for more information and free registration.