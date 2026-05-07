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Veterans Benefits Info Night

Veterans Benefits Info Night

Veterans and their families are invited to a free informational night on Wednesday, August 6th from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Fayetteville Public Library - Walker Community Room. The VA accredited attorney, Fritzie Vammen will cover VA disability benefits, how to file a claim, appeals options, and Total Disability based on Individual Unemployability — including how veterans rated below 100% may still qualify for full compensation. No appointment needed. Just show up. Look at the Fayetteville Public Library calendar at faylib.com/events for more information and free registration.

Fayetteville Public Library - Walker Community Room
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 6 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Vet Law 100; Fritzie M. Vammen, Attorney At Law
501-327-7000
info@vetlaw100.com
https://vetlaw100.com/
Fayetteville Public Library - Walker Community Room
401 W. Mountain St.
Fayetteville, Arkansas 72701
479-856-7250
questions@faylib.org
https://www.faylib.org/event/10501065