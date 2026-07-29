Victorian Houseplants: History and How to Grow

This engaging program invites attendees to explore the Victorian love affair with houseplants, when lush greenery transformed interiors into living works of art. In an age of ornate parlors and sunlit conservatories, ferns, palms, and other cherished plants brought vitality and refinement into the home.

Participants will discover the stories behind these beloved varieties and the cultural trends that made them essential to everyday life, while also gaining practical guidance on how to grow, care for, and style these classic plants today. Whether you’re new to houseplants or looking to refine your indoor garden, you’ll come away with ideas to recreate the warmth, beauty, and quiet luxury of the Victorian era in your own spaces.

Presented by the Benton County Master Gardeners. This program is free and open to the public. No registration required.