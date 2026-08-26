Watercolor After The Masters

Learn more about Art history, while enjoying watercolor painting techniques. Beginners welcome!

Using principles learned from the Fundamentals, Figure/Head, and Painting classes, we’ll apply our knowledge and skills to Great Master artworks. We’ll learn watercolor basics (wet on wet, wet on dry, color mixing) and drawing foundations (Structure, Gesture, Shape, Value). Each week we’ll look at various artists such as Rubens, Rembrandt, Winslow Homer and more. From each, we’ll cover the human figure, landscapes, and abstracts.

All Supplies and Materials provided- Adults 18+