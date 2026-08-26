Watercolor After The Masters
Watercolor After The Masters
Learn more about Art history, while enjoying watercolor painting techniques. Beginners welcome!
Using principles learned from the Fundamentals, Figure/Head, and Painting classes, we’ll apply our knowledge and skills to Great Master artworks. We’ll learn watercolor basics (wet on wet, wet on dry, color mixing) and drawing foundations (Structure, Gesture, Shape, Value). Each week we’ll look at various artists such as Rubens, Rembrandt, Winslow Homer and more. From each, we’ll cover the human figure, landscapes, and abstracts.
All Supplies and Materials provided- Adults 18+
Community Creative Center
245
Every week through Oct 26, 2026.
Monday: 06:30 PM - 08:30 PM
Monday: 06:30 PM - 08:30 PM
Event Supported By
Community Creative Center
479-571-2706
communitycreativecenter1@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Mark Nunez
stuart.1188@gmail.com
Community Creative Center
505 W Spring StreetFayetteville, Arkansas 72701
479-571-2706
communitycreativecenter1@gmail.com