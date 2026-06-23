Watercolor Series w/ Erin Kent
Watercolor Series w/ Erin Kent
This series is for beginners interested in learning and exploring watercolors. Maybe you’ve never tried watercolors before or have just a bit of experience with them, but you want to understand the medium better. In this series, we will become acquainted with the materials you’ll need to be successful in working with watercolor paint, paper, and brushes, as well as their differences. We will touch on color theory and a variety of techniques, plus some tips and tricks to take with you into your watercolor practice. To finish the series, we will paint a guided landscape painting.
Class 1 (1-Hour Class)
Intro to materials used in watercolor practice:
Brushes
Paint
Paper
Palettes
Examples of proper use of materials
Brush stroke practice
Discussion of student grade vs. professional
Color theory discussion and examples
Individual exploration of materials/ practice brush strokes/ using the paint/ experiencing the paper
Class 2 (1-Hour Class)
Intro to techniques used in watercolor practice:
Exploration of contemporary art examples of watercolor works & various styles used
Wet on Wet
Dry on Wet
Dry on Dry
Value/Gradient
Wash
Blending
Dropping in color & Water
Taping, blocking, masking fluid, white pen
Splatter
Picking up color
Tips and tricks - magic eraser, lifting, paper towel blotting
Practice techniques and create a “sample” page of them.
Class 3 (2-hour class)
Create a Guided painting of a landscape
Together, the class will follow the instructor's lead to create a landscape painting