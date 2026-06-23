Watercolor Series w/ Erin Kent

This series is for beginners interested in learning and exploring watercolors. Maybe you’ve never tried watercolors before or have just a bit of experience with them, but you want to understand the medium better. In this series, we will become acquainted with the materials you’ll need to be successful in working with watercolor paint, paper, and brushes, as well as their differences. We will touch on color theory and a variety of techniques, plus some tips and tricks to take with you into your watercolor practice. To finish the series, we will paint a guided landscape painting.

Class 1 (1-Hour Class)

Intro to materials used in watercolor practice:

Brushes

Paint

Paper

Palettes

Examples of proper use of materials

Brush stroke practice

Discussion of student grade vs. professional

Color theory discussion and examples

Individual exploration of materials/ practice brush strokes/ using the paint/ experiencing the paper

Class 2 (1-Hour Class)

Intro to techniques used in watercolor practice:

Exploration of contemporary art examples of watercolor works & various styles used

Wet on Wet

Dry on Wet

Dry on Dry

Value/Gradient

Wash

Blending

Dropping in color & Water

Taping, blocking, masking fluid, white pen

Splatter

Picking up color

Tips and tricks - magic eraser, lifting, paper towel blotting

Practice techniques and create a “sample” page of them.

Class 3 (2-hour class)

Create a Guided painting of a landscape

Together, the class will follow the instructor's lead to create a landscape painting