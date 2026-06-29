Celebrate community and change lives at Restore Humanity’s 18th Annual Winetopia on October 16, 2026. This premier Northwest Arkansas fundraiser blends community spirit with global impact. In one special evening, guests enjoy premium wine, craft beer, top-shelf bourbon, and exceptional local cuisine. The event also features a silent auction with over 120 unique items from local businesses and artists.

More than a tasting, Winetopia directly funds ongoing love and opportunity at the JCO Children’s Home in rural Kenya. The JCO provides a real family, healing, and lifelong belonging to children who have faced devastating loss. Additionally, event proceeds power the RH Scholars Program, financing university or trade school tuition to support students into adulthood.

One night. One community. One organization providing extraordinary love for children who need our care. Join us at Winetopia and open doors to brighter futures.