WOW: Keith Haring in 3D

We invite you to join Chef Timothy Ordway and his team of culinary artists for Wednesdays Over Water: a casual evening of food, drinks, and conversation featuring handcrafted small plates and expert insights.

Each month, you’ll enjoy a four-course dinner menu inspired by a chosen theme, whether it be artworks in the museum’s galleries and exhibitions, or a particular culinary art and tradition, transforming the elements of each theme into an exercise in edible art.

Along the way, each course will be paired with hand-picked libations and spirited commentary by our Culinary team and guests. You’ll get the chance to meet fellow foodies, get an inside look at the art and artistry of great cuisine, and unwind with what promises to be a true feast for the senses.

Featuring hand-crafted dishes, inspired drinks, and expert insights from your hosts, this special culinary event is the perfect way to honor an art legend with Keith Haring in 3D. We hope to see you there!

Tickets are $120 + tax ($115 + tax for members), reserve your spot online or with Guest Services at (479) 657-2335 today. Tickets include welcome cocktail, all food courses, and all beverages.