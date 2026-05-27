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Youth Summer Dance Intensive 2026

Fans Crowd Bud Walton Arena 2021-22

Youth Summer Dance Intensive 2026

The Razorback Dance Team is excited to announce its Youth Summer Dance Intensive, taking place June 13–14, 2026 inside Bud Walton Arena. This two-day event is a unique opportunity for young dancers to train with the Razorback Dance Team and coaching staff while developing skills in a fun, collegiate atmosphere.

Designed for dancers entering grades 4–8, the intensive will feature a variety of classes, including jazz, lyrical, contemporary, hip hop, and pom, along with technique stations and game day-style classes. Participants will also enjoy photo opportunities, t-shirts, and direct interaction with the Razorback Dance Team.

Registration Options:

Full Weekend Package (June 13–14) – $200
Includes both days of choreography, technique, and training.

Day 1 Only (June 13) – $140
9:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Includes technique stations, dance combos, game day class, t-shirt, and photo ops.

Day 2 Only (June 14) – $140
9:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Includes new choreography, technique stations, game day class, t-shirt, and photo ops.

Bud Walton Arena
$140-$200
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

University of Arkansas Razorback Dance Team
4792368322
am241@uark.edu
https://arkansasrazorbacks.com/spiritsquads/

Artist Group Info

am241@uark.edu
Bud Walton Arena
1270 Nolan Richardson Dr.
Fayetteville, Arkansas 72701
4792368322
am241@uark.edu
https://www.gofevo.com/event/Youthsummer8