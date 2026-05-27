Youth Summer Dance Intensive 2026
Youth Summer Dance Intensive 2026
The Razorback Dance Team is excited to announce its Youth Summer Dance Intensive, taking place June 13–14, 2026 inside Bud Walton Arena. This two-day event is a unique opportunity for young dancers to train with the Razorback Dance Team and coaching staff while developing skills in a fun, collegiate atmosphere.
Designed for dancers entering grades 4–8, the intensive will feature a variety of classes, including jazz, lyrical, contemporary, hip hop, and pom, along with technique stations and game day-style classes. Participants will also enjoy photo opportunities, t-shirts, and direct interaction with the Razorback Dance Team.
Registration Options:
Full Weekend Package (June 13–14) – $200
Includes both days of choreography, technique, and training.
Day 1 Only (June 13) – $140
9:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Includes technique stations, dance combos, game day class, t-shirt, and photo ops.
Day 2 Only (June 14) – $140
9:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Includes new choreography, technique stations, game day class, t-shirt, and photo ops.