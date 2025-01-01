KUAF Corrections Policy

Corrections Policy

KUAF is committed to accuracy in our reporting and corrects factual errors promptly upon verification. When errors are brought to our attention, we conduct thorough investigations to determine the nature and extent of any inaccuracies. Corrections, modifications, retractions, or necessary clarifications to broadcast or online content are implemented in a timely manner.

To report potential factual errors, please contact:

- Email: kuafinfo@uark.edu

- Phone: 479-575-2556

For errors identified on KUAF social media channels, please contact kuafinfo@uark.edu.

The KUAF news team maintains strict editorial independence and does not accept or publish sponsored content, paid links, or commercial content masked as editorial material. All news content decisions are made solely by our editorial team based on journalistic merit.

This policy reflects our commitment to transparency and maintaining the trust of our listeners and readers. Corrections will be archived and accessible on our website at kuaf.com/corrections.