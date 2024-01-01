Support KUAF: Your Voice for News, Culture and Community

Dear Friends of KUAF,

I'm Clint Schaff, the new General Manager at KUAF, and I'm excited to share that our Fall Fundraiser 2024 is now underway! Launched on September 1, this campaign is crucial for ensuring KUAF remains a strong, vibrant voice for our region. For over 50 years, KUAF has been a trusted source of news, culture and community engagement across Northwest and West Central Arkansas, Eastern Oklahoma and Southwest Missouri. Now, we need your help to keep this tradition alive and thriving.

Our Goal: $100,000 by September 30

We're working hard to raise $100,000 by September 30 to keep KUAF strong. Your contribution, whether big or small, makes a real difference in keeping quality journalism and diverse programming on the air. Every day counts as we work towards our goal!

Why Your Support Matters

KUAF impacts tens of thousands of people every week, bringing stories that matter and fostering a sense of connection across our region. From in-depth local news to thought-provoking national programs, from soul-stirring music to community events, KUAF is here for you because of your support.

This mission resonates deeply with me. Growing up in small-town North Dakota, local media was my lifeline. This connection stayed with me throughout my career, including my time as Vice President of the Los Angeles Times. When my wife Jessica and I moved to Bentonville three years ago, KUAF quickly became a cornerstone of our new community. We're Arkansans by choice, raising two little future Razorbacks – and as a family, we rely on KUAF for news coverage, music programming and community events to keep us informed, inspired and connected.

How You Can Help

Donate Now: Visit SupportKUAF.com to make an immediate impact. Become a Sustaining Member: Provide KUAF with reliable, ongoing support through monthly contributions. Spread the Word: Share our mission with friends and family who value public radio. Issue a Matching Grant Challenge: Inspire others to give during our on-air fundraiser from September 23 to 27. Set one up at kuaf.com/issue-a-challenge.

Join the KUAF Family

We're more than just a radio station – we're a community hub. Your support helps us organize events, foster discussions, and bring people together. As a supporter, you'll be invited to open houses and have opportunities to connect with KUAF in person. Every day you wait is a day closer to falling short of our goal. Act now to keep KUAF the heartbeat of our community. Together, we can ensure that KUAF remains a vital resource for news, culture, and connection in our region.

Donate Now

Thank you for being part of the KUAF story. Here's to another 50 years of great public radio!

Stay tuned,

Clint Schaff

General Manager, KUAF

P.S. Have questions about the Fall Fundraiser? Email us at member@uark.edu. For any other questions, suggestions, or just to say hello, feel free to reach out to me directly at schaff@uark.edu.

We're here to listen and help!