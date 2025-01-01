KUAF Launches 2025 “Giving Tree” Drive Benefiting 7hills Homeless Center

KUAF Public Radio invites community members across its listening area to take part in its 2025 Giving Tree, a seasonal initiative benefiting 7hills Homeless Center, an organization dedicated to developing and implementing collaborative, local solutions that foster hope, opportunity, and stability for individuals experiencing homelessness.

Throughout the holiday season, KUAF will also air Community Spotlights promoting food bank donation efforts across the station's listening area, encouraging support for organizations serving communities throughout northwest Arkansas, the Arkansas River Valley, eastern Oklahoma, and southwest Missouri.

This year’s drive will run from the week of Thanksgiving, November 24, through December 19, collecting food, winter clothing, and basic necessities for distribution to individuals and families served by 7hills.

Community members are encouraged to bring donations to the KUAF studios at the Lynn and Joel Carver Center for Public Radio at 9 S. School Avenue, Fayetteville, Monday through Friday, during business hours. Donations will also be accepted at KUAF's supporter open house on Tuesday, December 9. KUAF will highlight opportunities to give with daily on-air spots and weekly social content throughout the drive.

In addition to the Giving Tree, KUAF is participating in Giving Tuesday (December 3) by inviting listeners to nominate their favorite local nonprofit to receive $1,000 in free underwriting messages. KUAF will select two organizations through a drawing from the nominations.

The December 9 supporter open house takes place during KUAF's year-end fundraiser week (December 8-12), when the station raises funds to support its own operations and programming. The open house provides listeners with an opportunity to visit the station, donate to 7hills, and support public radio.

"Our job in public radio is to bring people together as neighbors when it matters most. That's both an opportunity and a responsibility,” said Clint Schaff, KUAF General Manager. "Partnering with 7hills allows us to directly support neighbors who need warmth, stability, and care. The simple act of giving can make a profound impact, and together, our listening community makes a real and immediate difference."

Donation Needs

Food Needs

(Refrigerated + frozen items accepted. 7hills has fridge/freezer capacity.)

• Chunky & hearty soups

• Peanut butter, jelly, bread

• Shelf-stable milk

• Pasta & pasta sauce

• Graham crackers, saltine crackers

• Protein bars • Canned fruit, tuna, chicken

• Carrots, potatoes

• Ground hamburger, ground chicken, ground turkey

• Bottled water

Clothing & Essential Items

• Warm winter wear

• Closed-toe shoes (men’s + women’s, all sizes)

• Socks, jeans

• Thermal wear

• Hot-hand packs

• Pillows for the shelter

• Razors + toiletries • Shampoo, body wash

• Bath towels

• Twin fitted sheets

Donation Drop-Off Details

Dates: Nov. 24 – Dec. 19, 2025

Location: KUAF Public Radio — 9 S. School Ave., Fayetteville, AR Hours: Monday–Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Beneficiary: 7hills Homeless Center

Donations collected will be distributed to individuals served by 7hills, headquartered at: 1832 S. School Avenue, Fayetteville, AR.

7hills is open Mon–Thu: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Fri: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

About 7hills Homeless Center

At 7hills, the mission is to develop and implement collaborative, local solutions that foster hope, opportunity, and stability for people experiencing homelessness. Through its Day Center and Hope Housing initiatives, 7hills provides direct services, casework, and pathways to long-term independence. Website: 7hillscenter.org

Contacts

Jasper Logan

Community Engagement at KUAF Public Radio

jasperl@kuaf.com

479-718-3853

Clint Schaff

General Manager at KUAF Public Radio

schaff@uark.edu

479-575-3178