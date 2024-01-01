Building KUAF's Future Together: Our New GM’s Vision After His First 100 Days

One hundred days ago, I started a new job as KUAF's General Manager. I’d like to thank a moment to thank all our members/donors, community partners, University of Arkansas partners, underwriters and, of course, our resourceful and hardworking staff. After 100 days, I'm excited to share some of our vision for the future of public media in our region. Our mission remains steadfast: to inform, inspire, and connect our communities through thoughtful journalism, cultural programming, and meaningful conversations.

R. VERSEY / kuaf

KUAF has long been more than just a carrier of NPR programming. Our local productions showcase the depth and breadth of life in our listening area. From Ozarks At Large, our flagship newsmagazine that brings you the stories of our region, to The Listening Lab, where we host intimate conversations that matter. Our programs like The Lunch Hour and KUAF Live Sessions celebrate the vibrant culture of our community, while The Community Spotlight amplifies the work of local non-profits making a difference.

As we look to the future, we're focusing on three key initiatives that will enhance our service to you:

Expanding Community Engagement

We're committed to reaching every corner of our listening area with meaningful programming and events. This fall alone, we're hosting mayoral candidate forums, community coffees, and member meetups across our listening area. From Berryville to Bentonville, from Fayetteville to Fort Smith, and from Siloam Springs to Springfield, from Poteau to Rogers, we're working to strengthen our connections with listeners everywhere.

Innovative Approaches to Sustainability

While our Fall Fundraiser showed the incredible support of our sustaining members, we're exploring new ways to ensure KUAF's long-term sustainability. We're looking to develop an Advisory Committee and a network of community connectors throughout our listening area. These initiatives will help us better understand and serve our communities while building stronger partnerships with local businesses and organizations.

Digital Evolution

Public radio must evolve alongside changing media habits. We're investing in our digital future through two exciting initiatives: a podcast development program to bring you more on-demand content, and a comprehensive digital transformation project to enhance how we deliver news and programming across platforms. These programs will help us reach new audiences while better serving our existing listeners.

None of this would be possible without you – our dedicated listeners and supporters. Your commitment to public radio goes beyond financial support; it's a vote of confidence in the importance of independent journalism and community-centered programming.

Join Us on This Journey

We invite you to be part of KUAF's future:

Join us as a sustaining member at supportKUAF.com.

Introduce us to a foundation, corporation or individual who should be an underwriting sponsor.

Attend our upcoming community events.

Nominate someone for our new Advisory Committee. (Details coming soon.)

Update your contact information to receive our "Stay Tuned" newsletter.

Visit our studios and participate in The Listening Lab.

Share your ideas about how we can better serve you. (You can email me. Address at https://www.kuaf.com/contact-us.)

KUAF is more than a radio station – we're a community of curious, engaged individuals who believe in the power of public radio to bring people together. As we build the next chapter of KUAF's story, we're grateful for your continued support and enthusiasm.

Together, we'll ensure that KUAF remains a vital source of news, music, and connection for our entire listening area for years to come.

Clint Schaff joined KUAF as General Manager in July 2024. He previously founded the LA Times Studios and has worked extensively in media development and community engagement.