KUAF & Friends Holiday Giveaway

KUAF Underwriters make this event possible with their donated gifts and support of KUAF. Please support these businesses and let them know how much you appreciate their dedication to KUAF. You can also support your public radio station by making a gift at supportkuaf.com.

Register directly for the item (or items) that interest you. Only ONE ENTRY per item, and you must enter the drawing for each item individually. Good luck!

Winners of this drawing will be announced on Friday, December 9th, 2024, during the noon edition of Ozarks at Large .

. Only ONE entry per item is allowed. All duplicates will be deleted.

Some gift certificates may be mailed directly to the address listed on the entry form. Please provide correct information. Entries with incomplete mailing addresses will not be selected.

By entering this giveaway, you are giving permission to KUAF to use your name on the air, in our social media, and promotions. Your name and email address will be shared with participating vendors. Any prizes that must be retrieved in person must be claimed (or arranged to be claimed) by December 20th. Unclaimed prizes will be awarded to another person who entered for that same prize.

The Commons Bar & Cafe at TheatreSquared is giving away a $25 gift card to FOUR lucky winners. The Commons Bar & Café is located in the architecturally distinctive community space at TheatreSquared in downtown Fayetteville and features coffee, cocktails, and house-made food, from craft pizza to fresh baked desserts. In addition to our from-scratch recipes, we proudly support and collaborate with several local partners. Visit COMMONSBARCAFE.COM for more information.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER

Wood Stone Craft Pizza + Bar is giving you the chance to win one of two $100 gift certificates. Wood Stone Craft Pizza + Bar is a wood-fired artisan pizza featuring local beers and seasonal cocktails with 2 locations in Fayetteville... uptown just south of the Northwest Arkansas Mall and in the Mill district in South Fayetteville. WOODSTONECRAFTPIZZA.COM for more information.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER

Bio-Tech Pharmacal, Inc. will give one lucky winner a Gift Basket of Vitamins and Nutritional Supplements! Bio-Tech Pharmacal is proud to be a Fayetteville local and has operated in town for nearly 35 years. Focusing on purity, potency, and quality, Bio-Tech Pharmacal manufactures all-natural vitamins and supplements free of binders, talc, artificial coloring and dyes. Visit BIOTECHPHARMACAL for more information.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER

Historic Cane Hill is giving one winner a chance to win the Historic Cane Hill Prize Pack, including a Household Memebership, Historic Cane Hill tote bag, jar of Cane Hill honey, and jar of sorghum. Visit HISTORIC CANE HILL for more information.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER

Happy Holidays from your friends and sponsors of KUAF!