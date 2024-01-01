KUAF inducted into Northwest Arkansas Music Hall of Fame

KUAF expresses its gratitude for being recognized at the Northwest Arkansas Music Hall of Fame 2024, hosted by the NWA Musicians Connection at George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. It’s a recognition of the work we do to uplift local musicians and the passion we carry to inform our listeners of the amazing grassroots work being done in our region.

Radio is more than just a platform; it’s a bridge that connects artists to their fans, tells stories that need to be heard and amplifies voices that might otherwise go unnoticed. It’s about the power of music, storytelling and journalism to shape northwest Arkansas music culture and bring the music community together.

This achievement wouldn’t be possible without the efforts of everyone at our station throughout the years—our journalists, producers, hosts, engineers, and, of course, our listeners.

A special thank you to the Northwest Arkansas Music Hall of Fame and Musicians Connection for recognizing the role that journalism and media play in supporting and promoting the artists and genres that have shaped the soundtrack of our region.

For the full list of inductees: https://nwamusiciansconnection.org