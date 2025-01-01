KUAF Public Radio Community Representation Statement (February 2024)

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting requires support of non-commercial educational content for all audiences, making public media content freely available across the United States. As a locally owned and operated public media station, KUAF serves and represents the varied populations of Northwest Arkansas, the Arkansas River Valley, southwest Missouri and eastern Oklahoma.

As our region's public radio station, KUAF recognizes its responsibility to ensure representation of the issues, cultures, and lives of all residents in our coverage area. We provide fact-based, nonpartisan news coverage for the entire community, while our music and cultural programming creates a sense of belonging and enriches understanding across our region.

KUAF is an equal opportunity employer, following all applicable federal and state employment laws. We foster a workplace where everyone belongs and feels valued, which reflects in our programming and community outreach efforts. Through University of Arkansas training programs, our staff maintains professional standards in workplace conduct, harassment prevention, and ethical practices. We offer internships to develop new talent for public media and participate in job fairs and community outreach events.

Our hiring practices for staff, on-air talent, and community producers aim to build a team that represents our listening area. Different perspectives, backgrounds, and experiences strengthen our service and help ensure meaningful representation of our community.

Our programming enhances community representation through:

Local news coverage reflecting our region's growing population

Coverage of tribal nations and their relationships with state and local governments

Programs featuring our region's Hispanic and Marshallese communities

Music programming showcasing various composers, performers, and traditions

Cultural programs exploring our region's rich heritage

KUAF partners with organizations who share our commitment to the free exchange of ideas and community representation. We collaborate with groups and individuals working to strengthen our listening area and create a sense of belonging for all residents.

We continuously work to ensure our programming and outreach represent all members of our community effectively. Community feedback helps us better serve our region and strengthen everyone's sense of belonging.

This statement will be reviewed every two years and updated as needed to reflect changes in our community's population and our service strategies.