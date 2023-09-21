KUAF's 2023 Member Appreciation Week!
KUAF is celebrating Member Appreciation Week, October 9th through the 13th!
We want to say THANK YOU to the community that makes KUAF possible. Each day this week, we'll have be giving away prizes to those who have given us so much!
Listen to the noon edition of Ozarks at Large this week to hear if you've won a prize and listen on Wednesday to call in for your chance to win!
Monday, October 9 - we'll draw a winner from our list of newsletter subscribers!
Tuesday, October 10 - we'll draw a winner from our social media followers.
Wednesday, October 11 - we'll have an old school CALL IN giveaway!
Thursday, October 12 - Coffee at the station! join us a the station for coffee, from Rendition Coffee & Cocktails, and breakfast pastries from 7 - 10 a.m.
Drop by, meet some KUAF staff, and see what YOUR support makes possible at the station!
And on Friday, October 13, we're wrapping Member Appreciation week up with a special Trivia Night at Black Apple Hard Cider taproom in Springdale. With trivia created and hosted by News Director Kyle Kellams, we'll have awards, prizes, music and drinks, it’s free to the public, but seating is limited. Reserve your space or get a whole team together for a night of trivia, fun, and celebration of public radio in our community!
YOU are the public in this public radio station and we want to say THANK YOU for making all the news, music, and community connection you get from KUAF, possible!
We want to say THANK YOU to the community that makes KUAF possible. Each day this week, we'll have be giving away prizes to those who have given us so much!
Listen to the noon edition of Ozarks at Large this week to hear if you've won a prize and listen on Wednesday to call in for your chance to win!
Monday, October 9 - we'll draw a winner from our list of newsletter subscribers!
Tuesday, October 10 - we'll draw a winner from our social media followers.
Wednesday, October 11 - we'll have an old school CALL IN giveaway!
Thursday, October 12 - Coffee at the station! join us a the station for coffee, from Rendition Coffee & Cocktails, and breakfast pastries from 7 - 10 a.m.
Drop by, meet some KUAF staff, and see what YOUR support makes possible at the station!
And on Friday, October 13, we're wrapping Member Appreciation week up with a special Trivia Night at Black Apple Hard Cider taproom in Springdale. With trivia created and hosted by News Director Kyle Kellams, we'll have awards, prizes, music and drinks, it’s free to the public, but seating is limited. Reserve your space or get a whole team together for a night of trivia, fun, and celebration of public radio in our community!
YOU are the public in this public radio station and we want to say THANK YOU for making all the news, music, and community connection you get from KUAF, possible!