Leave a Legacy

Over the years, your life has been entriched by KUAF, and you've acknowledged this fact with your ongoing support - support that has enabled KUAF to sustain excellent programming, keep technology up to date, and build a financial safety net.

Leaving a planned giving with KUAF offers you a chance to leave a proud legacy while helping to ensure that KUAF will be around long into the future. Planned giving is a win-win situation, benefiting both the giver and the receiver, and it provides a way to ensure that your wishes are carried out far into the future.

The most popular type of planned gift is a bequest, but there are many other options, including gifts that can minimize or eliminate federal estate and gift taxes, and preserve or even enhance your financial well-being.

Depending on the arrangements you choose, you can:

Reduce your income taxes

Avoid capital-gains tax

Increase your spendable income

Retain payments for life

Achieve worry-free asset management

KUAF is the public radio station licensed to the University of Arkansas. In collaboration with the professionals in the University's Planned Giving Office. KUAF will assist you in drawing up your gift agreement so that your wishes are fulfilled.

Making a bequest? Please fill out this Record of Estate Intention, and let us know about your gift. We will be glad to answer questions, review your circumstances, and offer suggestions confidentially. Please contact:

Cheri Ottaviano, Membership Director

cheri@kuaf.com

479-575-6333

9 S. School Avenue

Fayetteville, AR 72701