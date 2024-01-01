2024 KUAF Mayoral Candidate Forums

KUAF 91.3 FM and Ozarks at Large will host three mayoral candidate forums this October.

Voters will hear directly from candidates in Bentonville, Fayetteville and Rogers about their platforms, policies and positions on a range of topics. Audience members will have the opportunity to submit questions beforehand through the KUAF website and via social media.

The scheduled events include:

Bentonville – October 15 at The Thaden School beginning at 7 p.m.

Fayetteville – October 22 at the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History beginning at 7 p.m.

A third event with Rogers mayoral candidates is still being finalized for later in the month.

The live events are free and open to the public, with Ozarks at Large host Matthew Moore moderating. The discussions will be recorded and broadcast on KUAF's daily news magazine, Ozarks at Large, the following day.

Arkansas ranks last in the nation for voter turnout and eligible voter registration. Studies show voter turnout is much lower in local elections partly because of the lack of awareness about candidates and the issues they support.

The League of Women Voters of Arkansas will also be on-site at each event to provide voter registration information and election materials.

The last day to register to vote is October 7.