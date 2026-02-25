Courtney Dorning has been a Senior Editor for NPR's All Things Considered since November 2018. In that role, she's the lead editor for the daily show. Dorning is responsible for newsmaker interviews, lead news segments and the small, quirky features that are a hallmark of the network's flagship afternoon magazine program.
Arkansas's Racing and Gaming Commission reviews applications from DraftKings and FanDuel to enter the state's sports betting market — over the vocal objections of Saracen Casino Resort's top executive.