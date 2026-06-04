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Thousands of Albanians protest a planned luxury resort linked to Jared Kushner

NPR | By Megan Williams
Published June 4, 2026 at 4:29 PM CDT

Albania braces for bigger protests as Jared Kushner-backed luxury resort sparks environmental outrage.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Megan Williams
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