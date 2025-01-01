Celebrate 35 Years of Ozarks at Large!

KUAF Celebrates 35 Years of Ozarks at Large with Kyle Kellams on March 10th

Fayetteville, AR – KUAF is delighted to invite the community to celebrate a significant milestone: Kyle Kellams' 35 years hosting Ozarks at Large. This special event will take place at KUAF's station at 9 S School Ave, Fayetteville, AR, on March 10 from noon to 3 p.m.

The celebration will be held in the KUAF lobby, providing a relaxed environment where attendees can interact with Kyle Kellams and other contributors to the show. The event will honor Kyle’s dedication to the station and his role in shaping Ozarks at Large into a cornerstone of public radio in Arkansas. Guests will have the opportunity to tour the station, meet the team behind the show, and enjoy cake and refreshments.

This event will also kick off our on-air fundraiser and include a special announcement about the future of KUAF. As a highlight, guests can share their stories at our Listening Lab, a mobile podcast unit funded by the Walmart Foundation, which has been instrumental in capturing the personal narratives of people throughout our listening area.

Leading up to this celebration, KUAF will begin 35 days of fundraising starting February 10th. The first week will focus on raising $35,000 through challenge grants. A challenge grant is a donation offered to KUAF with the expectation that it must be matched by additional listener contributions, doubling the impact of the initial gift.

Event Details:

Date: March 10th

Time: Noon - 3:00 PM

Location: KUAF Station, 9 S School Ave, Fayetteville, AR

We invite all community members to join us for an afternoon of celebration, reflection, and community engagement. We look forward to connecting with our listeners and deepening our understanding of the local community.

RSVP here.

For more information, please contact Jasper Logan at jasperl@uark.edu or Ryan Versey at rcversey@uark.edu .

About Ozarks at Large: Ozarks at Large is a daily radio program airing on KUAF and across Arkansas, providing a mix of local news, discussions, and cultural insights. The show has grown from a weekly format to a pivotal daily broadcast under Kyle's leadership, reflecting the vibrant dynamics of our community.

About Kyle Kellams: Kyle began his broadcasting career in high school and brought his passion and dedication to KUAF 35 years ago. As the host and producer of Ozarks at Large, and KUAF’s News Director, Kyle has been a defining voice in Arkansas public radio. His commitment extends beyond the studio as he has also been the play-by-play announcer for University of Arkansas sports.

About KUAF: KUAF is a local NPR station committed to delivering high-quality journalism and engaging stories to Northwest Arkansas. Through events like the celebration of 35 years of Ozarks at Large, we strive to stay connected with our audience and provide a voice to the diverse stories of our region.