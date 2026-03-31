One Day, One UofA: Keep the Spotlight Shining

On April 9, 2026, the University of Arkansas will come together for One Day, One U of A, a 24-hour giving day that brings bold ideas to life and enhances the student experience, strengthening the campus, community and state. The crowdfunding format encourages supporters to contribute directly to specific projects that resonate with them.

KUAF is proud to be part of this campus-wide effort, with Keep the Spotlight Shining. Your gift to KUAF will provide funding for student interns and technology upgrades, including upgrades to Studio 116, where KUAF's Community Spotlight is produced. These improvements will allow operations manager and host Pete Hartman to produce more high-quality segments and expand its reach, sharing the stories, events and initiatives that connect the University of Arkansas with the wider region.

The KUAF Community Spotlight shines a light on local non-profits addressing issues and topics of community interest throughout the KUAF listening area. It is one of the ways KUAF serves as a bridge between the university and the communities it calls home.

On April 9, every gift matters. Support KUAF and help public radio do more for Arkansas.

Interested in being featured on the KUAF Community Spotlight? Contact Pete Hartman to learn more.

See below for a message from Pete for more details: